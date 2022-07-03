Telugu people in America are making India proud: K Kavitha

Washington [US], July 3 (ANI): Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader and MLC K Kavitha on Saturday (local time) said that it is a pleasure to set up the Telangana Pavilion for the first time in the American Telugu Association (ATA).

MLC Kavitha, who participated in the 17th Convention and Youth Conference of ATA in Washington DC, USA, inaugurated the Telangana Pavilion. Later MLC Kavitha unveiled a special edition of 'Bathukamma' a book, written by writer Prabhavati.

"It is a matter of pride to set up a Telangana Pavilion in the Aata Mahasabha to explain to the Telugu people in America about the programs being undertaken by the Telangana government," she said.

MLC Kavitha said that the programs organized by the state government through the Telangana Pavilion can be an inspiration to other states and inform future generations.

MLC Kavitha asked the ATA representatives to set up a Telangana pavilion in every Mahasabha and described ATA as Andhra Telangana Association.



"Once upon a time, NT Rama Rao gave recognition to Telugu people in India and KCR gave recognition to Telangana people in India. Similarly, ATA has brought recognition to Telugu people in America," said Kavitha.

"Telugu people in America have grown to a state of pride in India," she added.

Kavitha suggested that if the Telugu Associations in America set up a headquarters in any city to establish a museum to promote Telugu culture and traditions, it will be very useful for future generations.

She further said that all the Telugu people in Maldives and Mauritius have signed an agreement with the state government and Telugu universities to maintain the Telugu language and culture.

"The state government will provide full support to ATA in order to provide Telugu culture and traditions to the future generations of Telugu people in America. ATA founder member Hanmantha Reddy, TRS NRI cell representatives, Telangana Jagruti representatives and NRIs participated in large numbers," Kavitha added. (ANI)

