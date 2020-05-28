Temperature likely to go up to 44 degrees Celsius in Ludhiana

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], May 27 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the maximum temperature is likely to touch 44 degrees Celsius in Ludhiana on Wednesday.

IMD has further predicted that in the coming days spells of rainfall and cloudy skies are likely to bring the temperature down to 29 degrees Celsius in the city.

"The temperature in Punjab and Haryana is going to increase during the next 3-4 days," said Surendra Pal, IMD Director, Chandigarh on Tuesday. (ANI)

