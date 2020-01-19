Temperature nosedives in Keylong

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Jan 19 (ANI): The minimum temperature continues to be in the minus zone, which has further nosedived to minus 15 degree Celsius in Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti in the past 24 hours.

The temperature in Kalpa in Kinnaur was recorded minus 8.4 degree Celsius, Dalhousie minus 2.4 degree Celsius, Manali minus 4.4 degree Celsius, and Kufri minus 5 degree Celsius. (ANI)

