Temperatures across Himachal drop by 4-5 degrees over 24 hours

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 22 (ANI): The temperatures in Himachal Pradesh are dropping down by 4 to 5 degree Celsius after the recent hailstorm during the past 24 hours. The IMD has forecasted dry weather during the next three days.

"During the past 24 hours the rain and snow has been recorded in the state. The snowfall has been recorded in Narkanda, Kufri and Kukumseri and some other parts of the Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur district of the state and temperatures have dropped. In Shimla the Minimum temperature has dropped to four degree Celsius," said Surender Paul, Head IMD HP.

He said that the precipitation in the state is 27 less from the normal. In Solan district it is less by 64 percent, Mandi less by 55 percent, Shimla and other places are less.

He said that after February 26 and on March 1 there would be rainfall in Himachal Pradesh and in the higher reaches there would be snowfall.



"The minimum temperatures have dropped by 4 to 5 degree Celsius and the maximum temperatures have also dropped by 4 degrees. In days to come the weather will remain dry for the next three days," he added.

In four places of the state, temperatures in the past 24 hours has been recorded at sub-zero. In Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti recorded minus -5.4 degree Celsius, the lowest in the state.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded minus -2.2 degree Celsius while Kukumseri in Lahaul-Spiti recorded minus-1.6 degree Celsius.

Narkanda recorded -0.3 degree Celsius, while Kufri recorded 2.5 degree Celsius.

Manali recorded a temperature of 1 degree Celsius, while Dharamshala recorded 7.2 degree Celsius and Shimla recorded minus 4.0 degree Celsius. (ANI)

