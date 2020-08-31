Temple in Tamil Nadu sanitised ahead of Unlock 4

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 31 (ANI): Premises of Meenakshi Amman temple in Madurai has been sanitised, in view of COVID-19 pandemic on Monday ahead of re-opening of all the worship places in the state during Unlock 4.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has extended the lockdown till September 30 after the Union home ministry issued the guidelines for Unlock 4 that is to be started from September 1.

"Under relaxed norms, no complete lockdown will be enforced on Sundays in September. E-pass system for inter-district travel will be discontinued. All places of worship, hotels and resorts have been allowed to re-open," Palaniswami had said.

According to the Union health ministry, there are 52,721 active COVID-19 cases with 362,133 recovered and 7,231 deaths in the state so far. (ANI)

