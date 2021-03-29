Temple priest strangled to death in UP's Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 29 (ANI): The priest of the famous Dhakwale temple in Achru Kalan village of Shikarpur Kotwali area in Bulandshahar district of Uttar Pradesh was allegedly strangled to death on Monday, police said.

"The body of 50-year-old Ashok Kumar, the resident of Kailawan police station was found near the temple in the field and there are injuries on his neck. A week earlier, he had come to work as a priest at Dhaka temple in village Anchru Kalan and started living in the temple," said Herandra Kumar, Superintendent of police, Dehat.



The SP further informed that on January 1, 2020, Kumar had vandalised the Ravidas Temple and police were also looking for him in the matter. He also used to consume cannabis and alcohol.

During the investigation, the police have found few injections. "We are investigating every aspect. The matter will be solved soon," he added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

