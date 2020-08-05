Temple will be epitome of not only Lord Ram's greatness, but of India's too: Yogi

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Calling the foundation stone laying for Ram temple 'the most awaited moment of the past 500 years', Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the temple will not only be the epitome of Lord Ram's greatness but of India's too.

"I thank PM Modi for being present today, at the most awaited moment of the past 500 years. We have to implement the work plan prepared by PM Modi. This temple will not only be the epitome of Lord Ram's greatness but of India's too," Adityanath told ANI.

"PM Modi's guidance has always been helpful to us. On behalf of the citizen and countrymen, I am thankful to him for his presence in Ayodhya for the foundation laying ceremony. There will be a grand temple in Ayodhya. This temple will be a symbol of peace and friendship to the world," he added.

Nine bricks were laid down as part of the 'bhoomi pujan' at the site for Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi took part in 'bhoomi pujan' for the construction of Ram temple. (ANI)