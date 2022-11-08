Temples should be managed by Hindus, not by Govt: VHP

Nandanam (Chennai) [India], November 8 (ANI): Temples in India should be managed by Hindu society and not by the government, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) general secretary Milind Parande said on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI at Nandanam, Parande said that temples managed by the government is not a good thing.

The land and funds of temples which are managed by the government are given to the people who do not believe in Hindu society and Hindu dharma, he added.

The VHP leader said, "I strongly believe temples should be managed by Hindu society. Whichever way they manage them, they will manage within the bounds of the law and social limitations."

A lot of deep thinking is going on among acharyas, we are working on the formalities to hand over the temples to the society, he added.



Talking about RSS march in Tamil Nadu, the VHP leader said, "This is a clear case of discrimination against Hindus because the RSS march is taken out all over the country and Tamil Nadu cannot be an exception."

If there is a problem, they should solve it but should not ban the rallies, he added.

RSS on Sunday carried out their annual rallies in Cuddalore, Kallakurichi and Perambalur districts after getting permission from Madras High Court. Earlier on Wednesday, the Tamil Nadu government informed the High Court that the state police had allowed RSS to hold rallies at three out of 50 places. Earlier RSS planned to conduct rallies on October 2 for which the Tamil Nadu government denied permission citing the law and order problem.

The VHP leader further stated that Tamil Nadu government should take strong action against "Islamic Jihadis" who are spreading "political violence" and attacking Hindus here. Muslim appeasement is a political move which is not expected from the state government, they are doing a wrong thing here, he added.

Parande said that Hindi and Tamil are our own languages so we should not work against any language. "Opposing a language is not a good move for the country", he added.

On this occasion, he said that VHP is conducting a fortnight-long membership drive from November 6 to 20. "Crores of Hindus will be contacted to make at least one crore as VHP members", he added. (ANI)

