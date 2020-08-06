Idukki (Kerala) [India], August 6 (ANI): Heavy rainfall caused a temporary bridge to collapse in Kerala's Idukki district on Thursday, state authorities informed.
The district that blankets most of the rivers in the state, also saw inundation in low-lying areas like Munnar from the rising water levels from the Muthirapuzha River.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a red alert in the Idukki, Wayanad and Kozhikode districts for Thursday.
"Isolated extremely heavy falls is likely over Kerala and Mahe from August 5-9," the IMD tweeted on Wednesday. (ANI)
Temporary Bridge in Kerala's Idukki collapses due to heavy rain
ANI | Updated: Aug 06, 2020 15:30 IST
