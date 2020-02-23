Temporary medical facility set up at Motera Stadium ahead of 'Namaste Trump'

Ahmedabad [Gujarat], Feb 23 (ANI): A temporary medical facility has been set up at Motera Stadium ahead of the grand 'Namaste Trump' event scheduled for Monday.

The facility will include professionally trained doctors, nurses, paramedical clinicians, beds and other types of care services for emergency purposes.

A mammoth crowd of approximately one lakh people is expected to gather at the Motera Stadium tomorrow where US President Donald Trump will address the crowd.

The event is based on the lines of the 'Howdy Modi' function that was addressed by the Prime Minister and Trump in Houston in September last year.

The US President will be on a 36-hour trip to India from February 24-25. Within a very packed schedule, the visiting dignitary will address people at Motera Stadium, visit Taj Mahal in Agra and then arrive in Delhi to meet President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar as well as attend delegation-level talks over defence and trade. (ANI)

