Temporary non-patrolling zones in areas vacated as part of mutual disengagement in Eastern Ladakh

By Ajit K Dubey

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): The first phase of disengagement between armies of India and China at friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh has been completed and the talks for the second phase is expected to begin in next few days.

As part of the first phase of disengagement, Chinese troops have moved back from Finger 4 to Finger 5 in the Finger area. They have already moved back by around two kilometres in the other friction points including Galwan valley, Hot Springs and Patrolling Point-15, top government sources told ANI.

The Indian side has also moved back as per the mutual disengagement agreed upon during the Corps Commander-level talks, the sources added.

The vacant spaces will be treated as temporary non-patrolling zones by both sides and their troops will not come there.

The second round of disengagement will focus on talks about moving back to permanent locations as per the discussions between NSA Ajit Doval and his Chinese counterpart.

Corps Commander-level talks will take place between the two armies after meeting of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) to be held tomorrow.

In the Finger area, the Chinese have moved back to Finger 5 while the Indian side has moved back to the Dhan Singh Thapa post near Finger 3.

India and China have agreed that it was necessary to ensure at the earliest the complete disengagement of the troops along the LAC and de-escalation from India-China border areas for full restoration of peace and tranquillity. (ANI)

