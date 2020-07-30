Ten arrested in connection with gang rape of minor in Tripura, says police

Agartala (Tripura) [India], July 30 (ANI): With four more arrests, Police have arrested ten persons in connection with the alleged rape">gang rape of a minor girl on July 21 in Khowai district, said Soumitra Dhar, Deputy Inspector General of Police.

Tripura Police on Tuesday arrested six people for allegedly raping a minor on the pretext of dropping her home.

"With four more arrests, the Tripura police has all total arrested ten persons in connection with the gangrape incident of a minor on July 21 evening in the forest area of Mungiakami under Khowai district of Tripura," said Dhar.

According to police, the incident occurred on July 21 when the victim had gone to meet her male friend in Khasiamangal area.

"On the way back she was allegedly raped by a group of men in a car, who offered her a lift to home. Six persons including the friend have been arrested," Kiran Kumar K, Superintendent of Police, Khowai said.

The 17-year-old girl was raped by five persons in a car in a lonely forest area of Khasiamangal while she was returning home along with them.

Police had initially arrested six persons including five whose names were mentioned in the FIR but later also arrested one Rupesh Sarkar who was the victim's friend. However, four more persons who helped the alleged rapist to flee from that area have also been arrested and are under interrogation.

According to the police, the victim had come to meet her boyfriend named Rupesh Sarkar who runs a salon. While she was returning in the evening she did not get any vehicle,later on getting a lift from one Jahid Mia, known to both the victim and Rupesh, she availed it but on the way, she was gang-raped by Jahid and four other youths who were also there in the car.

Later, the victim was dumped at Teliamura in front of the branch office of UBI bank. The victim somehow managed to call Rupesh who immediately rushed her to a nearby hospital.

She informed the police that she was raped by Jahid Mia, Ahamed Ali, Babul Mia, Liton Mia, and Javed Mia.

Meantime, police had recovered the car and arrested all those accused in the FIR lodged by the victim's family. Police had also arrested Rupesh as he is also suspected to be involved in the conspiracy. (ANI)

