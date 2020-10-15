Ten children undergo successful liver transplant at Delhi hospital during COVID-19 pandemic

By Aashique Hussain

New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): Amid the situation created by COVID-19 pandemic, ten children including some from foreign countries, have undergone liver transplant at Saket's Max Healthcare Hospital here and all of them are fine now.

"Out of the 10 children who underwent a liver transplant, six are from the Philippines, one is from Nepal and the rest of them are from India. Their ages are from three months to three years," Dr Subhash Gupta, Chairman of the Liver Transplant Department at Max Hospital said.

"In the COVID pandemic, many children faced liver failure issues. We took steps to undertake liver transplants of people who contacted us for their children. We successfully conducted this task," Dr Gupta added.



He said that people who urgently require a liver transplant for their children can come to the hospital.

Justin, father of a one-year-old child from the Philippines, said actor Sonu Sood had sent few people from India to Philippines during the situation created by COVID-19 pandemic.

"We came by those flights to India to get our children treated here. I am very happy that my daughter is healthy and active after being treated here. I owe immense gratitude to the doctors here," he said.

Vikas, a citizen of Nepal, whose eight-month-old child underwent treatment here, said the health of the child started deteriorating when he was three months old.

"We spent six hours travelling to Gorakhpur and then headed for Delhi's Max Hospital," he said. (ANI)

