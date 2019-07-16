Ten killed in Mumbai building collapse

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI): As many as ten people were killed and eight others injured after a four-storeyed building in the city's Dongri area collapsed on Tuesday.

The building collapsed at 11 am today on Tandel Street in Dongri area, initially killing two persons and trapping over 40 people under its debris.

Three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are engaged in rescue operations.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi visited the spot and took stock of the rescue operations, while Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered an investigation into the incident. (ANI)

