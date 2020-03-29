Ten people put into quarantine in Telangana

Nirmal district (Telangana) [India], Mar 29 (ANI): Ten People in Telangana have been put in quarantine after it was learnt that they attended a religious programme held in New Delhi.

One person from Nizamabad, who also attended the same programme, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Nirmal district Additional Collector Bhaskar Rao held meeting with the persons and suggested to them to go for quarantine home at Nirmal.

They were shifted to Nirmal in a special vehicle and will stay at the designated place till their reports come. (ANI)

