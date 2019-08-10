Ten trains cancelled by South-Western Railway till August 23 due to landslides

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): South-Western Railway on Saturday announced the cancellation of 10 trains till August 23 due to landslides in Hassan-Mangalore section of Mysuru Division.

"Rail transport in Sakleshpur- Subramanya Road ghat section has been hit adversely. There has been unprecedented rainfall in the section. The rainfall in Sakleshpur- Subramanya Road is almost double that of the last cumulative year and the section between Subramanya Road and Donegal has become vulnerable. In the past five days there have been 30 incidences of landslips/boulder and tree fallen between Hassan and Subramanya Road," a South-Western Railway release said.

"In view of weather warning received from the state government for the next two days, all the Railway staff and labourers from the ghat section have been evacuated and lodged at Subramanya Road Railway station till clearance is received from the state government to move the staff," it added.

The ten trains which will remain cancelled till August 23 are - train number 16515 Yesvantpur-Karwar express, train number 16516 Karwar- Yesvantpur express, train number 16511/16513 KSR Bengaluru to Kannur/Karwar express, train number 16517/16523 KSR Bengaluru to Kannur/Karwar via Mysuru express, train number 16512/16514 Kannur/Karwar to KSR Bengaluru express, train number 16518/16524 Kannur/Karwar to KSR Bengaluru via Mysuru express, train number 16575 Yesvantpur to Mangaluru Jn express, train number 16576 Mangaluru Jn to Yesvantpur express, train number 16585 Yesvantpur to Mangaluru Central express and train number 16586 Yesvantpur to Mangaluru Central express. (ANI)

