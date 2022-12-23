Ten-year-old cycle polo player Fathima dies during treatment in Nagpur

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], December 23 (ANI): A 10-year-old cycle polo player, Nidha Fathima from Alappuzha, died on Thursday while undergoing treatment in Nagpur.

According to reports, she reached Nagpur on December 20 to compete in the National Cycle Polo Championship sub-junior category.

According to her family members she complained of uneasiness and started vomiting on Wednesday evening after which she was taken to the hospital for a check-up.

Though she was under observation, her condition worsened and she died on Thursday morning immediately after being administered an injection, her family members added.

Sources said two teams from Kerala representing separate cycle polo associations had gone to Nagpur to participate in the championship.

Fathima and fellow players, part of one of the associations, were granted permission to compete in the championship based on a court order.

It has been alleged that the Cycle Polo Federation and other event organisers did not provide accommodation and food for Fathima and others. They reportedly stayed in temporary facilities after reaching Nagpur.



Fathima's Father Shihabuddin Abu Bakar has demanded a probe into his daughter Fathima's death and said " my daughter was completely healthy, but her sudden death is beyond my understanding, I want justice."

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran has demanded an investigation into the death of the cycle polo player.

K Sudhakaran has alleged, "Our athletes came to participate in the competition with the court order because of which, the National Federation has shown severe neglect towards them. The federation that allowed them to compete denied them food and lodging facilities. It was learned that the Kerala Cycle Polo Association arranged the facilities on their own with the help of other Malayalis there." asked "The state government and the sports department had the duty and responsibility to understand the distress faced by our children and intervene urgently. A child has lost her life due to the National Federation's stubbornness and the sports department's negligence," Sudhakaran said.

KPCC has demanded a proper investigation as soon as possible and said that action should be taken against the concerned authorities who failed to provide facilities to the sportspersons.

P T Ekurake, Police inspector, Dhantoli police station Nagpur said, "Nidha's fellow player Gopitha told that before death, Nidha vomited and started feeling unwell, her fellow players took her to the nearest hospital where she fell down and died after being administered an injection by the doctors. Gopitha has accused the Cycle Polo Federation of India of not providing food and accommodation. Whereas the same Federation has rejected these allegations."

"We have started an investigation in this matter by registering a case of accidental death and a probe is underway," said P T Ekurake

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his condolences over the death of Fathima. (ANI)

