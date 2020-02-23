Tendulkar flags off New Delhi Marathon at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday morning flagged off New Delhi Marathon at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.
ANI | Updated: Feb 23, 2020 06:00 IST

"Delighted to share the stage with heroes at the @IDBIFed @NDelhiMarathon chat show today! Each one of them has a unique story of how they've moved ahead despite countless setbacks & challenges. Looking forward to the 5th IDBI Federal New Delhi Marathon tomorrow. #KeepMovingDelhi," Tendulkar tweeted on Saturday.
Hundreds of people arrived at the stadium to participate in the marathon today. (ANI)

