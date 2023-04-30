Tense situation in Chhattisgarh's Amleshwar over 'religious conversion'

Durg (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 30 (ANI): A tense situation was seen in Amleshwar of Durg on Sunday over alleged religious conversion.

Before any untoward incident could take place, police controlled the mob and launched a probe in connection with the incident.



According to police, people of a community gathered in a house in Amleshwar ward no 11 on Sunday to attend the prayer. Meanwhile, people from another community gathered in the locality and resisted the act by terming the programme as an attempt to promote religious conversion.

The crowd intercepted a few people accusing them of indulging in conversion and took them to the police station.

A complaint alleging conversion was lodged with Amleshwar police station by a woman.





"Preliminary investigation revealed that Krishnakant Kurre was residing at a Durga Nagar on rent and hosting prayer for the last few years and people gathered in the same programme, said Patan Sub Divisional Police Officer Devansh Singh.

After learning about the prayer, a few people gathered in the locality and started opposing the act, said Singh.

Soon after receiving information about it, SDPO said police rushed to the spot to avert any untoward incident and also intercepted a few people for recording their statements.



People were gathered for the prayer, said SDOP Singh and further informed that "The matter of conversion had not yet surfaced during the investigation carried out so far."

The investigation is in progress. (ANI)

