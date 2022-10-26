Tension in Karnataka's Shivamogga after sporadic violence

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], October 26 (ANI): Tension prevailed in Shivamogga district's Seegehatti and Bharmappa Nagar Road on Monday night after two people were attacked by three unknown people in separate incidents.

The accused were taken into custody and are identified as Fouza, Azhar alias Azzu and Faraz.

"We have secured three persons at Doddapete Police station Market. Fouzan, Azhar alias Azzu, and Faraz," said Superintendent of Police (SP) Shivamogga, GK Mithun Kumar.





Speaking on the incidents, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said, "Two small incidents happened in Shivamogga to disturb the peace. Shivamogga police have taken 3 people already in custody, they will do what needs to be done."

"We have information about some people trying to disturb the peace, police will take action," the Minister added. (ANI)

