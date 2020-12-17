'Tent city' for protesting farmers at Singhu border as they brave harsh winter

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], December 17 (ANI): As the farmers continue their agitation against the farm laws at Delhi's Singhu border, a 'tent city' has been set up at a petrol pump to provide accommodation to the protesters as they battle harsh winter.

The 'tent city' has around 140 tents where over 400 plus farmers are residing. It provides all the facilities free of cost, which include mattress, quilt, blanket, bedsheets, towels, toothpaste, toothbrush, and oil. Mobile charging ports with extensions, toilets, and bathing facilities are also available for protesting farmers.

Tent city's managing team members Jatin Singh and Baghel Singh said that the initiative has been taken up by Hemkunt Foundation and the petrol pump owner has permitted to use his premises.

They said that 'Sangat' is bearing the expenses of this tent city. "We have started this Tent City from last Saturday when many farmers were drenched in rain. We started with 50 tents. These are tents used for trekking. They are waterproof and windproof and shield them from cold. We start booking these tents from 6 pm and give preferences to ladies and those who are coming from outside and cannot bear the expense of hotels," Baghel Singh said.

Dilpreet Kaur, a student of Masters of Physiotherapy, who is here to support farmers with a team of around a dozen students, has taken accommodation in 'tent city'. She is also attending her online classes from the tent.

"My teachers are too supportive. Once my online classes get over, I go to support farmers," she said.

Manpreet Kaur, who is doing Mphil from Punjabi University Patiala said that this tent is very comfortable and safe for ladies like us.

"We are very comfortably settled here and will leave only when the government repeals these three laws," she added.

Farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)