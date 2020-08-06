Tenth accused in journalist Vikram Joshi murder case arrested: Ghaziabad Police

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): The tenth accused in journalist Vikram Joshi murder case has been arrested, police said on Wednesday.

Kalanidhi Naithani, Senior Superintendent of Police said, "10th accused Aakash Bihari who is resident of Mata colony and who was absconding has been arrested. Rs 25,000 prize was announced for his arrest by the police. His statements are recorded. Chargesheet will be filed soon. 9 accused were arrested earlier."

Last month, Ghaziabad SSP had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for information leading to the arrest of Aakash Bihari, accused in Joshi's murder case. Nine accused in the case had been arrested previously.

A non-bailable warrant was issued against Bihari.

Journalist Vikram Joshi, 35, was shot at by unknown miscreants near his residence in Vijay Nagar, Ghaziabad on July 20. He succumbed to his injuries at a hospital later.

Joshi's had alleged inaction by police. The incident occurred days after Joshi had filed a complaint with Vijay Nagar Police Station stating some men were harassing his niece.

Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey had said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced Rs 10 lakh economic assistance for Joshi's family. (ANI)

