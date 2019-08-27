Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Awards 2018 announced

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): The government on Tuesday decided to confer Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Awards to six personalities -- Aparna Kumar, Late Dipankar Ghosh, Manikandan K, Prabhat Raju Koli, RameshwerJangra and Wangchuk Sherpa.

While Kumar, Ghosh, Manikandan K will receive the award for adventure on 'land category', Koli, RameshwerJangra and Sherpa will be honoured with it for their achievements in water, air and lifetime achievement category, respectively.

These awards are given to recognize the achievements of persons in the fields of adventure.

The awardees will be facilitated by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on August 29. They will receive statuettes, certificates and award money of Rs 5 lakh each.

The award is given in four categories namely, land, water, air adventure and lifetime achievement. This year, National Selection Committee was constituted under the chairpersonship of Youth Affairs Secretary. The committee had expert members from the field of adventure.

The awards are given to encourage young people to develop the spirit of endurance, risk-taking, cooperative teamwork and quick, ready and effective reflexes in challenging situations and to provide an incentive to them for getting exposed to the adventure activities. (ANI)







