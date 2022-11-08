"Terminal absolutely safe", Indian Oil clarifies reports of fire at its Patna Depot

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 8 (ANI): Indian Oil has clarified over the reports of fire at its Depot at Patna's Sipara, and said that the terminal is "absolutely safe", while also stating that the incident took place in premises in the vicinity of the depot.

"There are news items stating that fire took place at @IndianOilcl depot in Patna. It is absolutely wrong. IndianOil terminal is absolutely safe. Incident took place in premises in the vicinity of depot and was doused off by fire services personnel. IndianOil depot is safe," Indian Oil tweeted on early Tuesday morning.

It was earlier reported on late Monday night that a fire had broken out at the Indian Oil Depot.



It was also reported that the State Disaster Response Force and National Disaster Response Force teams had reached along with senior police and administrative officials of the district.

However, Amitabh, the Indian Oil terminal in charge at Patna said that the fire broke out at around 8 pm and was doused around 10.30 pm.

"A fire took place in a plastic factory which is 800m away from the IOC depot at Sapara in Bihar last night. It started around 8 pm and was extinguished at around 10.30 pm by fire services. Indian oil terminal is completely safe," Amitabh said. (ANI)

