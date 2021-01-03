Terming COVID-19 vaccine as BJP vaccine is insult to scientists: Cong MP

By By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): Congress Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Akhilesh Prasad Singh on Sunday lashed out at Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav for terming COVID-19 vaccine as "BJP vaccine".

"It is an insult to scientists to term the COVID-19 vaccine as say BJP vaccine. Scientists have developed this vaccine for the country," Prasad who is a former Union Minister said while speaking to ANI.

Singh's remarks come after SP chief on Saturday said that he would not take the "BJP's vaccine", and also declared that when his government comes to power, everyone would be vaccinated for free.

"There are scientists who are working under the government. They are actually working for the country. The government does not make the vaccine. The Prime Minister and his Ministers have not made it. It has been developed by scientists based on research and should be welcomed," he added.



Slamming the SP MLC Ashutosh Sinha for saying coronavirus vaccine will make people 'impotent', he said that it is not right to react to such kind of statements. I think it is all nonsense.

Following criticism, SP Chief subsequently tweeted that he had "full confidence" in the ability of scientists, but he would not take the BJP's "political vaccine".

Hours after SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav said that he will not get vaccinated. Sinha had made the shocking statement.

Earlier today, COVID-19 vaccines of Serum Institue of India and Bharat Biotech were granted permission for restricted use in an emergency situation, said Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

"After adequate examination, Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has decided to accept the recommendations of the Expert Committee and accordingly, vaccines of M/s Serum and M/s Bharat Biotech are being approved for restricted use in emergency situation and permission is being granted to M/s Cadila Healthcare for the conduct of the Phase III clinical trial," said VG Somani, DCGI, during a media briefing today. (ANI)

