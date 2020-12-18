Terror associate held in J-K

Awantipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 18 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested a local terror associate of proscribed outfit Ansar Gazwat ul Hind, involved in providing shelter, logistics and other supports to terrorists as well as in transporting arms, ammunition and explosive material in Tral and Awantipora areas.



In a statement on Friday, the police said that the arrested terror associate has been identified as Faisal Hussain Ganie, a resident of Tral.

"Incriminating material of proscribed outfit Ansar Gazwat ul Hind has been recovered from the possession of the arrested person. A case under the relevant section of law has been registered in Tral police station," it said. (ANI)

