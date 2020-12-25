Terror associate held in J-K's Tral, explosive substance seized

Awantipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 25 (ANI): A terror associate was arrested following a search operation here in Awantipora's Syedabad Tral village on Friday, Kashmir Police said.

He has been identified as Amir Ashraf Khan, a resident of Syedabad Pastuna.

Police seized a Chinese hand grenade from his possession.



The search operation was conducted by Awantipora Police with 42 Rajasthan Rifles (RR)and 180 BN Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

"Acting on information, Awantipora Police with the assistance of 42 RR and 180 BN CRPF today morning conducted search of a particular house in village Syedabad Tral," police said in a statement.

"During search one person identified as Amir Ashraf khan, son of Mohd Ashraf Khan, resident of Syedabad Pastuna was arrested and one Chinese hand grenade was recovered from his possession which he has kept concealed in a plastic jar in the compound of his house," the statement added.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against the said terror associate at the Tral Police Station under relevant sections of law. (ANI)

