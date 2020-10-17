Terror associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba arrested in J-K's Pampore

Kashmir (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 17 (ANI): The Security forces arrested terror associate of proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Pampore of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said on Saturday.



According to police, the arrested terrorist associate identified as Haris Shareef Rather a resident of Zaffron Colony Pampore was involved in providing shelter, logistics and other support to the LeT terrorists as well as in transporting of arms/ ammunition of the terrorists in Pampore, Khrew and Kakapora area.

"Incriminating material has been recovered from him which has been seized for the record purpose. A case under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities Act has been registered in Police Station Pampore," police said in a statement.

Further investigation is going on, police said. (ANI)

