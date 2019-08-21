Terror funding case: Court sends former J-K MLA Sheikh Rashid to judicial custody

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): A Delhi court on Wednesday sent former Jammu and Kashmir MLA Sheikh Abdul Rashid to two weeks judicial custody in a terror funding case involving UN-proscribed terrorist Hafiz Saeed.

Rashid, who is popularly known as Rashid Engineer, was arrested on August 9 and sent to NIA custody till August 14, which was later extended till today.

District and Session Judge Yashwant Kumar sent him to judicial custody after the National Investigating Agency (NIA) produced him before the court since Special NIA Judge Rakesh Syal was on leave

The NIA had earlier told the court that Rashid received funds from Saeed, the 26/11 mastermind and chief of Jammat-ud Dawah (JuD). The latter is also an accused in the case.

Rashid's name had come up during the interrogation of businessman Zahoor Watali.

Watali was arrested by the agency for allegedly supplying money to the terror groups in the Kashmir Valley.

Rashid was questioned in 2017 when the case was registered and earlier this month as well.

Several separatist leaders, including Shabbir Shah, Masrat Alam and Asiya Andrabi, have been arrested in connection with the case. (ANI)

