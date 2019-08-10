Representative Image
Representative Image

Terror funding case: NIA arrests former J-K MLA Rashid Engineer

ANI | Updated: Aug 10, 2019 01:41 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Former Jammu and Kashmir MLA, Rashid Engineer has been arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with a terror-funding case, sources said.
Further details are awaited.
In 2017, NIA questioned Rashid in connection with a case related to the terror funding activities in Kashmir. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 02:42 IST

Hyderabad Traffic Police create 6 km green corridor to transport...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Hyderabad Traffic Police on Friday created a green corridor to facilitate the transportation of a live heart here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 02:42 IST

K'taka: 24-yr-old woman goes missing from Mangaluru

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): A 24-year-old woman from Puttur went missing from Netravathi bridge here on Friday night, police said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 02:40 IST

Monsoon mayhem: Over 15,000 evacuated from Maha, K'taka, Kerala...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Around 6,000 people have been rescued and more than 15,000 have been evacuated from flood-affected areas in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Northern Kerala and Tamil Nadu till Friday, Indian Army said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 02:03 IST

Assam State Zoo acquires 2 Asiatic lions from Gujarat

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): The Assam State Zoo recently acquired a pair of Asiatic lions from the Sukkerbhag Zoo in Gujarat.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 02:00 IST

Himachal Pradesh: Guv orders transfer and posting of 15 IFS, 10...

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Governor Kalraj Mishra on Friday ordered transfer and posting of 14 IAS and 8 Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service (HPAS) officers.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 01:35 IST

Telangana: 4 districts receives deficit rainfall

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): While Telangana witnessed above normal rainfall this monsoon, four districts of the state including Nalgonda, Sangareddy, Khammam and Jogulamba Gadwal have registered a deficit rainfall according to the weather department.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 01:25 IST

Gujarat: Several people feared trapped in building collapse in Kheda

Kheda (Gujarat) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): A three-story apartment building in Kheda's Pragatinagar collapsed on Friday night and several people are feared trapped in it.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 00:34 IST

Bihar: NCP, HAM to contest Assembly polls on their own

Katihar (Bihar) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): In another jolt to the Grand Alliance, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) announced that they would contest the upcoming Assembly elections on their own.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 00:31 IST

Andhra Pradesh: Srisailam reservoir gates lifted

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Gates of Srisailam reservoir here were lifted on Friday after it reached its full capacity.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 00:23 IST

Odisha releases draft Agriculture Policy 2019

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Odisha government on Friday released draft state Agriculture Policy 2019 aimed at the continuation of Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme for the next five years and steps for increasing income of farmers.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 00:20 IST

Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar holds high-level meeting in view of...

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday held a high-level meeting in view of the upcoming Bakrid festival, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 00:19 IST

Satya Pal Malik takes stock of situation in Jammu-Kashmir

Srinagar (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Jammu Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Friday expressed hope that normalcy will soon be restored in the region.

Read More
iocl