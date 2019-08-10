New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Former Jammu and Kashmir MLA, Rashid Engineer has been arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with a terror-funding case, sources said.
Further details are awaited.
In 2017, NIA questioned Rashid in connection with a case related to the terror funding activities in Kashmir. (ANI)
Terror funding case: NIA arrests former J-K MLA Rashid Engineer
ANI | Updated: Aug 10, 2019 01:41 IST
New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Former Jammu and Kashmir MLA, Rashid Engineer has been arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with a terror-funding case, sources said.