Terror funding case: NIA conducts raids at multiple places in J-K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 7 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted raids at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a terror funding case.

"Raids conducted today at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a case linked to terror activities, says the agency," said the National Investigation Agency.

According to the NIA, the search was conducted in by National Investigation Agency at multiple locations in Srinagar's Baramulla



Further investigation in the case is underway.

Earlier on March 27, the NIA conducted a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar in connection with an NGO terror-funding case.

According to the NIA, the case pertains to the collection and transfer of funds by certain Non-Government organisations (NGOs), Trusts, Societies and Organizations on behalf of separatists/terrorist organizations in order to sustain secessionist and terror activities in Kashmir Valley. (ANI)

