Former Jammu and Kashmir MLA, Rashid Engineer (File photo)
Terror-funding case: Rashid Engineer sent to four-day police custody

ANI | Updated: Aug 10, 2019 15:21 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Former Jammu and Kashmir MLA Rashid Engineer was on Saturday sent to police custody till August 14 by a Delhi court in connection with the terror-funding case.
Rashid, who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) yesterday, was produced before a duty magistrate today.
In 2017, NIA had questioned Rashid in connection with a case related to the terror funding activities in Kashmir. (ANI)

