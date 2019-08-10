Terror-funding case: Rashid Engineer sent to four-day police custody

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Former Jammu and Kashmir MLA Rashid Engineer was on Saturday sent to police custody till August 14 by a Delhi court in connection with the terror-funding case.

Rashid, who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) yesterday, was produced before a duty magistrate today.

In 2017, NIA had questioned Rashid in connection with a case related to the terror funding activities in Kashmir. (ANI)

