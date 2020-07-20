Terror funding module of LeT busted, one arrested

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 20 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police and Army on Monday arrested a terrorist and busted a terror funding module of Lashkar-e-Toiba.

According to the Police, there was information that LeT activated a module for carrying out terror activities in the J-K.

"Jammu Special Operation Group (SOG) and Army busted a terror funding module of Lashkar-e-Toiba and arrested a terrorist. There was info that LeT activated a module for carrying out terror activities in J-K particularly in Jammu and in furtherance to this, delivery of funds was to take place in Jammu," J-K Police official said. (ANI)

