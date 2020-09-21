Terror incidents, stone pelting, loss of lives significantly reduced in J-K from August 5, 2019: MHA

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): From August 5, 2019 till August 2020 the number of terror incidents, pelting">stone peltings, deaths of civilians and security personnel in terrorist incidents have reduced significantly when compared to the same time frame a year ago, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Monday.

As per a written reply filed by Minister of State (MoS) Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy, in response to a query posed by MP Anil Desai, the number of such incidents has taken a hit after the abrogation of Article 370 by the Centre.

"After August 5, 2019, the number of terrorist incidents, stone-pelting cases registered, civilians and security force personnel martyred in terrorist incidents in Jammu and Kashmir have reduced significantly," the reply read.



According to the data provided by the MoS, Home Affairs, from August 7, 2018, to August 4, 2019, the number of terrorist incidents witnessed had been 443, as compared to just 206 post-August 5, 2019.

Similarly, the number of stone-pelting cases registered too fell from 703 in the earlier phase to 310. The toll of civilian life lost fell from 54 to 45 and the number of security personnel killed has also fallen from 125 to 49 in this time frame.

Article 370 was revoked last year and the government also bifurcated the erstwhile state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

