Terror links case: Suspended J-K DSP, two others move bail plea in Delhi court

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): Suspended Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Davinder Singh and two other accused on Tuesday moved a bail plea in a Delhi court in connection with a case related to planning terror attacks in the national capital.

The matter is listed for hearing before a Patiala House court on Wednesday.

The bail plea stated that Davinder Singh, Irfan Shafi Mir and Sayed Naveed Mushtaq were arrested on March 14, and 27 respectively and have been in custody ever since and are no more required by the police for the purpose of investigation.

All the accused are currently lodged in Tihar jail in connection with the case.

The bail plea, moved through advocates MS Khan and Ankit Karn, said that the applicants have been wrongly and falsely implicated in the case.

There is no material/ evidence to show the existence of any conspiracy to commit any act with the intent to threaten or likely to threaten the unity, integrity, security or sovereignty of India and there is also no material to substantiate that the accused had the intention or conspired to carry out terror strike, the bail plea said.

It said that the charges against the accused are not well-founded nor substantiated by any material and do not give rise to the existence of prima facie case against them.

Singh was suspended from the Jammu and Kashmir Police in January this year, after which a Special Cell had brought him to Delhi from Hira Nagar Jail in Jammu and Kashmir.

Singh was arrested in a case related to planning to execute terror attacks in Delhi and other parts of the country. According to Police, the accused used to chat with other co-accused and militants of Hizbul Mujahideen through various internet platforms.

Delhi Police has filed an FIR under charges dealing with criminal conspiracy saying that the Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab youths are being trained for carrying out terrorist activities. The FIR also mentioned the involvement of D Company in funding pro-Khalistan terrorist organisations in Punjab. (ANI)

