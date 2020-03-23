Terror module busted in J-K's Sopore

Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 23 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police busted a terror module and arrested four suspects in Sopore on Monday.

"Based on the interrogation, we seized huge cache of arms and ammunition from Kupwara. So far, we have made six arrests in this matter. Further probe is underway," SP Sopore Javaid Iqbal said. (ANI)

