New Delhi [India], Nov 25 (ANI): Delhi Police has apprehended three persons in possession with Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and averted a terror strike.
Speaking to ANI, DCP, Delhi Police Special Cell, Pramod Kushwaha on Monday said that all three apprehended persons were apprehended with IED.
Further, details are awaited. (ANI)
Terror strike averted, 3 arrested with IED: Delhi Police
ANI | Updated: Nov 25, 2019 15:34 IST
