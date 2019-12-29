Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Dec 29 (ANI): A major terror strike averted as the Indian Army on Sunday defused an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Keri sector of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir.
The Army defused the IED at around 4 pm from the area.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Terror strike averted in J-K's Rajouri, Indian Army defuses IED
ANI | Updated: Dec 29, 2019 21:28 IST
