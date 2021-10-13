Terrorism conspiracy case: NIA arrests 4 during raids in J-K

New Delhi [Indoa], October 13 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested four people during multiple raids in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a terrorism conspiracy case, the agency said on Wednesday.

The NIA arrested Waseem Ahmed Sofi, Tariq Ahmed Dar, Bilal Ahmed Mir, and Tariq Ahmed Bafanda on Tuesday during its raids at 16 locations in Srinagar, Pulwama, and Shopian districts of Jammu and Kashmir linked to various terrorist outfits including Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba's (LeT) offshoot, The Resistance Front (TRF).

The case pertains to information received regarding hatching of conspiracy both physically and in cyberspace for undertaking violent terrorist acts in Jammu and Kashmir and other major cities including New Delhi, by cadres of proscribed terrorist organisations LeT, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al Badr and similar other outfits and their affiliates such as TRF and People Against Fascist Forces (PAFF).



"The terror associates or Over Ground Workers (OWGs) of these organisations are conspiring with their handlers and commanders based in a neighbouring country and also indulging in the radicalisation of local youth for the purpose of recruiting and training them in the handling of arms, ammunition and explosives," the NIA said in a statement.

The agency said these terrorists and cadres have effected several terrorist acts including killings of numerous innocent civilians and security personnel, unleashing a reign of terror in the valley of Kashmir, thereby challenging the writ of the state.

Accordingly, NIA had registered the case on October 10 this year and initiated the investigation.

During the searches conducted on Tuesday, the NIA said several electronic devices, incriminating jehadi documents and records of suspicious financial transactions were seized.

From the preliminary investigation, the anti-terror agency has revealed that arrested accused persons are terror associates and OGWs of various proscribed terrorist organisations and have been providing logistical and material support to terrorists and facilitating them in their nefarious designs. (ANI)

