Terrorism reduced in Ladakh after becoming UT: Rajnath Singh

By Sahil Pandey

Ladakh [India], June 28 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said terrorism has reduced in Ladakh after it became a Union territory.

"After becoming a Union territory, terrorism has reduced in Ladakh. There is mutual coordination among the Army, paramilitary forces and local police. We have data and figures that terrorism has reduced here," said the Minister.

Singh also revealed that many people had doubted the intention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi when Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh became a union territory by calling it a "political vested interest".

He also informed that the Centre want to re-start the political process quickly in both regions.

"After Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were made Union Territories, many doubted the intention of Prime Minister as political vested interest. But he wants the political process to start in both regions. He spoke to political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir and will speak to leaders in Ladakh soon," he added.

Raksha Mantri also lauded the Army and said, "Our Army is sensitive as well. Even if the terrorists want to surrender and want to get into the mainstream then they are also given this opportunity."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday inaugurated 63 infrastructure projects constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) from Ladakh.

Singh is currently in Leh for a three-day visit to Ladakh. (ANI)