Terrorism will not be seen in J-K after two years, says J-K LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 18 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has said that terrorism will not be seen in Jammu and Kashmir after two years and the Government of India is working in this direction.



Addressing a gathering in the award ceremony of EEPC India Northern Region Export on Wednesday, Sinha said that the law and order in the Union Territory has changed a lot.

"Many people worry about the law and order situation, I want to tell you that the situation has changed a lot. Some elements are trying, but I want to assure you that after two years, terrorism will not be seen in Jammu and Kashmir, The government is working in this direction," the LG said. (ANI)

