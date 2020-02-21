Terrorist associate arrested by police in J-K's Budgam

Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Feb 21 (ANI): Acting on credible inputs, police in Budgam arrested a terrorist associate linked with proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed.

The terrorist associate has been identified as a Saqib Ahmad Lone, resident of Wager Khansahib.

"Based on credible input, a checkpoint was established at Khansahib. Officers at the checkpoint intercepted an individual Saqib Ahmad Lone resident of Wager Khansahib and incriminating material was recovered from his possession," a press release by the police on Friday read.

As per the press release, Lone has been involved in assisting and "providing logistic support, shelter" to the JeM terrorists active in the Khansahib area.

A case has been registered in connection with the matter at Khansahib police station.

Further investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)

