Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 13 (ANI): Police in Ganderbal district arrested a terrorist associate who was assisting Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, according to Kashmir Zone Police on Monday.
The arrested terrorist associate has been identified as Tariq Gani.
"Police in Ganderbal arrested a terrorist associate identified as Tariq Ganai. As per police records, he was assisting active terrorists of proscribed outfit LeT. Further investigation is in progress," the tweet by the Kashmir Zone Police read. (ANI)
Terrorist associate helping LeT arrested in J-K's Ganderbal
ANI | Updated: Jan 13, 2020 19:17 IST
