Jammu and Kashmir [India], June 4 (ANI): One civilian was injured after a terrorist attack on a police party in south Kashmir's Kulgam, said Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday.
"One civilian injured after terrorists attacked a police party at Yaripora market in Kulgam area of South Kashmir. Security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation," police said.
More details are awaited, they added. (ANI)
Terrorist attack on police party in J-K's Kulgam, 1 civilian injured
ANI | Updated: Jun 04, 2020 17:10 IST
Jammu and Kashmir [India], June 4 (ANI): One civilian was injured after a terrorist attack on a police party in south Kashmir's Kulgam, said Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday.