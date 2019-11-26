Terrorist held in J-K's Baramulla

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 25 (ANI): A terrorist was arrested in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir by police on Monday.



A hand grenade was recovered from his possession, the police said.



More details are awaited.



This comes days after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) containing 25 kg of high explosive was found on the National Highway-11 near Khudwani Bridge in Anantnag district. It was later diffused by an Army Bomb Disposal team. (ANI)

