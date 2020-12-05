Terrorist hideout busted in Baramulla

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 5 (ANI): In a joint operation with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Baramulla Police on Saturday busted a terrorist hideout between Shirpora and Naribal area in Jammu and Kashmir.



"On the basis of information about a hideout of terrorists between Shirpora and Naribal, Baramulla police along with CRPF launched cordon and search operation and one hideout was busted," Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

Two Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL), one Chinese grenade, medicines and incriminating documents were recovered by the security forces. (ANI)

