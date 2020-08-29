Terrorist hideout busted in J-K's Awantipore

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): A terrorist hideout has been busted in the Tral area of Awantipore, Pulwama district in a joint search operation by Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday.

The Police with Army and CRPF had launched a search operation on Friday afternoon based on specific information regarding terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in Takiya Gulabagh Tral village in Pulwama district.

During the search, one hideout of the JeM terror outfit was busted and subsequently destroyed.

The incriminating material of the proscribed outfit JeM has been recovered from the said destroyed hideout along with food items and other material. The incriminating material has been taken into Police custody for investigation purpose, stated a press release by J-K police.

An FIR has been registered at the Tral police station under the relevant sections of IPC. (ANI)

