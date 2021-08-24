Terrorist hideout busted in J-K's Bandipora; arms, ammunition recovered

Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 24 (ANI): Indian Army's 26 Assam Rifles on Tuesday busted a terrorist hideout and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from Nagmarg forest in Bandipora district of North Kashmir.



As per a statement released by the Army, acting on a specific tip-off about the presence of a terrorist hideout, an operation was launched by 26 Assam Rifles in the Nagmarg forest.

During the search operation, a large number of arms and ammunition were recovered from the hideout which includes 10 Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) grenades, two Chinese grenades, and other incriminating material.

"This has averted a major tragedy and recovery will be beneficial in ensuring and maintaining peace in the area," said an Army official. (ANI)

