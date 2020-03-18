Terrorist hideout busted in Kulgam

Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 18 (ANI): Kulgam Police with the assistance of security forces on Wednesday busted a terrorist hideout belonging to proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Akhal forest area of Kulgam.

"Based on a credible input, Kulgam Police with the assistance of security forces busted a terrorist hideout belonging to proscribed terror outfit LeT in Akhal forest area of Kulgam," said Police in a statement.

Police have recovered incriminating materials including explosive materials used for making improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and other incriminating documents from the hideout.

An FIR under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Devsar in this regard and an investigation has been initiated. (ANI)

