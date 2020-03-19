Terrorist hideout destroyed in J-K's Handwara

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 19 (ANI): A terrorist hideout was destroyed in Handwara town of Kupwara district by security forces in a joint operation, according to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Thursday.

The security forces also recovered incriminating material, including an under-barrel grenade launcher, rocket-propelled grenade and rocket launcher in the operation.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

